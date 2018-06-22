Piper hits deer on landing

The pilot in command (PIC) of the Piper PA-32 executed a normal approach to the airport in Lincoln Park, N.J., following an instrument proficiency check.
He said that during the landing flare the flight instructor “grabbed the yoke and pulled up,” and he heard a loud thump.
The PIC reported that he thought the flight instructor was performing a go around, however the flight instructor told him “we hit a deer and must not go around.”
The airplane settled to the runway, the right wing “dipped onto the ground,” and slid to a stop.
The airplane sustained substantial damage to the right main landing gear attachment point.
The PIC reported that he got out of the airplane and saw the right main landing gear and the deer on the runway near the intended touchdown point.
Probable cause: The airplane struck a deer during the landing flare, resulting in substantial damage.
NTSB Identification: GAA16CA314
This June 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
