New Tower at KSRQ

The FAA cut over to a new air traffic control tower at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (KSRQ) in the early morning hours of June 25, 2018.
The new, 128′ tower will enable air traffic controllers “to continue to provide the safest, most efficient service to flights at the busy Florida airport,” FAA officials said.
Air traffic controllers working in the 525-square-foot tower cab control flights up to 4,000′ in altitude within a five-mile radius of KSRQ. From five to 10 miles from the airport, they handle flights from 1,200 to 4,000′ in altitude.
A total of 34 FAA employees work at the new facility, 20 in air traffic and 14 in technical operations, which maintains the FAA electronics equipment in the tower and on the airfield.
The FAA and the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority (SMAA) built the new tower under a unique agreement.
The FAA funded the new tower design, engineering, and electronic equipment. Agency technicians and engineers installed the electronics and will maintain the equipment.
SMAA funded, built, and owns the new tower. SMAA will maintain the facility, which includes a 9,000-square-foot base building that houses equipment, administrative offices, and training rooms.
The FAA and SMAA will officially dedicate the new facility in mid-September.
