Lake LA-4 sinks into lake

The pilot of the amphibious Lake LA-4 reported that during the fourth water landing of the flight, during touchdown, “the nose pitched down aggressively” and the airplane nosed over.

He and a passenger were able to perform an emergency evacuation before the airplane sank near Greers Ferry, Arkansas.

The fuselage sustained substantial damage.

During a post-accident interview with the National Transportation Safety Board investigator-in-charge, the pilot reported that boat wake developed in the landing area and the nose of the airplane “may have been a little low” during the landing.

According to a police report, the passenger reported that “we misjudged the wave and the plane flipped onto its back.”

Probable cause: The amphibious airplane pilot’s incorrect pitch attitude during landing on choppy water, which resulted in a nose over, and substantial damage to the fuselage.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA310

This June 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.