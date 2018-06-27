Picture of the Day: Taking off from the Minam River Lodge

Bob Bement submitted the following photo and note: “We were taking off from the Minam River Lodge and flying to Joseph, Oregon. We were helping the new owner clean some junk that had accumulated in 50 years. I am piloting my 1959 Cessna 182 from the 2,000′ strip at the lodge. My friend, Carol Skerjanec, took this picture from the ground.”

“The Minam Lodge is located about 17 air miles east of La Grande, Oregon. It is surrounded by the Eagle Cap Wilderness. The closest road is 8-1/2 miles away,” he adds.





All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.