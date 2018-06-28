Trio of hearing-protection products now available for aviation from Etymotic

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — Exposure to noise from loud aircraft and machinery often results in hearing loss and tinnitus (ringing in the ears).

Founded in 1983, Etymotic Research products have long been used by musicians to protect hearing. A trio of Etymotic products are now available for those in the aviation industry.

EARPLUGS: Etymotic’s HD•Safety earplugs are high fidelity ready-fit earplugs. According to company officials, these low-cost earplugs($13.95) reduce sound levels while preserving clarity, instead of muffling the sound. They are available in two sizes to fit most ears.

ELECTRONIC EARPLUGS: Aviation professionals who need protection from sudden loud impacts or sustained loud sounds, but also want to hear naturally when sound levels are safe, might consider HD•15 electronic earplugs ($299). These electronic earplugs allow safe sounds to pass through, as though nothing is in the ears, yet instantaneously react to reduce loud sounds and protect hearing, company officials explain.

EARPHONES: Listening to music on the runway or in the factory can put hearing at risk if the volume has to be raised to hear the music over machine noise. HD•Safety Earplugs + Earphones ($64.95) block external sound (like earplugs) reducing external noise and are engineered for safe listening and exceptional sound quality, company officials note.