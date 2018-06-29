AML-STC for Stratus ADS-B transponders expanded

FARGO, North Dakota — Appareo has received FAA approval of an expanded Approved Model List (AML) for the company’s Stratus ADS-B Out transponders.

In addition to the previous STCs for popular Cessna, Piper and Mooney models, the AML-STC now includes Cirrus, Diamond, and AeroSedan.

Appareo has continued adding to the AML-STC since the initial certification of Stratus ESG in 2016, based on a continued increase of market demand, according to company officials.

Both Stratus ES and Stratus ESG are certified 1090 Extended Squitter (ES) ADS-B Out transponders designed with the common 1.65” form factor to easily replace existing transponders, company officials note.

Stratus ESG includes built-in WAAS GPS for one-box 2020 compliance, while Stratus ES will make an aircraft rule-compliant when paired with popular navigators such as Garmin 430W, 530W, 6XX, 7XX, or Avidyne IFD440 or IFD540.

At $2,495 MSRP, Stratus ES retails for $2,495, while Stratus ESG retails for $2,995.

Stratus ES and Stratus ESG can be connected to an ADS-B In receiver for the complete ADS-B experience.