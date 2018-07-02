Aircraft Transition Courses added to Sporty’s Pilot Training App

Sporty’s has added new aircraft transition courses to its Pilot Training app.

The app now includes transitioning to gliders, helicopters, multiengine airplanes, and seaplanes.

“We started off with Sporty’s three most popular training courses – Learn to Fly, Instrument Rating, and Flying with ForeFlight, and now this app has 10 separate course offerings,” says Sporty’s Academy President Eric Radtke. “Best of all, you can access each course on iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV or online and your progress automatically stays in sync.”

Each course includes downloadable video content, test preparation, review quizzes, and study guides.

The Pilot Training app is free to download through the iOS app store. Individual courses range from $29.99 to $199.99.