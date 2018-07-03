Video: STOL competition on a Belgian beach

Recently posted on YouTube is a video of a short takeoff and landing competition held on Knokke Beach in Belgium. Organized by the folks behind the Vintage Air Rally, the Zoute Air Trophy competition attracted pilots from all over the world.
Recently posted on YouTube is a video of a short takeoff and landing competition held on Knokke Beach in Belgium. Organized by the folks behind the Vintage Air Rally, the Zoute Air Trophy competition attracted pilots from all over the world.
Be a better informed pilot.
Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.