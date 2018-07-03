Women in Aviation now accepting applications for scholarships

The application process is now open for the 108 scholarships Women in Aviation will award at its 30th annual International Women in Aviation Conference in March 2019.

The scholarships, which total about $565,000, are available for flight training and scholastic funding, with specific scholarships earmarked for nearly every aspect of the aviation and aerospace community, according to WAI officials.

The scholarships will be awarded during WAI’s conference, held in Long Beach, California, from March 14-16, 2019.

WAI officials said additional scholarships will be added in the coming months, and the total value of awarded scholarships typically reaches more than $600,000 annually.

For the second year, internships are offered along with scholarships.

“With a WAI scholarship, attaining an aviation career becomes more possible when the financial burden is eased,” says WAI President Dr. Peggy Chabrian. “Our scholarships have literally changed the lives of the hundreds of women who have benefited from the generosity of benefactors ranging from multinational corporations to individuals.”

Most scholarship applications may be made online at WAI.org.

Interested applicants are urged to check the website periodically as new scholarships are added right up to the application deadline of Nov. 12, 2018.

Applicants must be a member of Women in Aviation International by Nov. 1, 2018, and may apply for up to three scholarships. Internships are not included in the three per member scholarship limit.

Scholarship applications must be submitted online or signed and postmarked by Nov. 12, 2018.

Scholarships and application requirements can be found at WAI.org.