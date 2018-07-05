Avfuel inks deal for sustainable alternative jet fuel

Avfuel is now the exclusive aviation fuel distributor for the sustainable alternative jet fuel produced by Gevo, a next generation biofuels company.

Avfuel has been active in the field of alternative aviation fuels since the formation of Avfuel Technology Initiatives Corporation in January 2012, company officials note.

“As a leader in the global supply of aviation fuel and services, we have a social responsibility to make sustainable alternative jet fuel a reality in the marketplace,” said Craig Sincock, owner, president and CEO of Avfuel. “Our agreement with Gevo is a notable component in our overall strategy to support our industry’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions and enhance sustainability to mitigate its effect on climate change.”

According to Sincock, the agreement with Gevo will help the company meet the demand of its customers for a low-carbon, alternative jet fuel, filling a gap in the industry’s supply chain.

For Gevo, the agreement is an important step in its efforts to move forward and develop a large-scale hydrocarbon facility that is expected to have production capacity of approximately 10-12 million gallons a year, company officials said.

Once the larger facility is in production, Avfuel may purchase up to 1 million gallons of the concentrated alternative jet fuel each year, which would equate to many millions of gallons of finished ASTM D1655 jet-fuel product when blended with conventional jet fuel, Avfuel officials said.

Initially, Gevo will supply fuel to Avfuel from its smaller-scale hydrocarbon processing facility it operates in Silsbee, Texas, in partnership with South Hampton Resources.

“Gaining reliable access to a product that’s currently in limited supply was an important benchmark for our alternative fuel initiative,” said Sincock. “We now turn our attention to infrastructure and logistics. We’ve got a first-rate team devoted to providing our customers with alternative fuel, deciding where the SAJF will be blended, from where — and to whom — it can be transported, and how much of the Avfuel Network we’ll be able to reach in the coming years as more product becomes available in the market. With this new agreement, the future looks brighter and the air looks clearer.”