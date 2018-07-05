Picture of the Day: Stormy Stallion

KT Budde-Jones submitted the following photo taken by Annie Blackburn of the P-51 Crazy Horse 2 from Stallion 51, with a note: “Stallion 51 is located at the Kissimmee Gateway Airport in the heart of Central Florida. Summers in Florida bring both beautiful flying weather in the morning and what we call ‘the afternoon entertainment’ later in the day. You can set your watch to the storms showing up around 3 p.m.”





