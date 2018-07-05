General Aviation News

Yak-110 debuts at Gunfighter Skies

The Gunfighter Skies air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base, about 50 miles southeast of Boise, Idaho, saw the triumphal air show debut of the unique Yak-110 twin-fuselage aircraft on June 3, 2018.

The Yak-110 is made from two single-engine Yak-55s joined at the wing and tail, with a jet engine added beneath the wing center section to make a unique trimotor air show aircraft.

The Yak-110, a trimotor created from two Yak-55s plus a jet engine and new sheetmetal, made its air show debut at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho. (All Photos by Frederick A. Johnsen)

Unfortunately, the show also witnessed the demise of popular hang glider pilot Dan Buchanan on June 2, 2018, after his craft crashed during his performance. Buchanan was airlifted to a Boise hospital where officials said he died from his injuries. Cause of the mishap is still under investigation.

The remainder of Saturday’s air show was canceled. Sunday’s event began with a memorial tribute to Buchanan.

If it has six wheels, three engines and two fuselages, it must be the Yak-110 aerobatic aircraft unveiled at Gunfighter Skies in June.

The hybrid Yak-110 is flown solo from the left fuselage. Its unorthodox paint scheme is the result of the two original Yak-55s from which it was made

Mountain Home Air Force Base’s host unit, the 366th Fighter Wing, started the flying agenda both days with a vigorous ground attack demonstration by four of the unit’s F-15E Strike Eagle fighters making low passes while releasing bright flares as ground pyrotechnics hurled flame and smoke skyward.

An F-15E Strike Eagle of the 366th Fighter Wing basks in the reflection of an anti-missile flare it has released, as it slices through the smoke trail from the flare of a previous F-15 during the opening action of Gunfighter Skies at Mountain Home Air Force base, Idaho, on June 2.

A pair of A-10 attack jets from the Idaho Air National Guard joined in the fray.

The Idaho Air National Guard displayed this combat-veteran A-10 Thunderbolt II at Gunfighter Skies. Row after row of mission symbols attests to the ongoing war on terror waged by all branches of the military.

Civilian aerobatic performers included Steven Bennett and his Christen Eagle biplane, Nathan Hammond who flew a deHavilland Chipmunk in graceful aerobatics as well as skywriting, and Brad Wursten’s MXS-R.

A long flightline gave ample opportunities for cameras of every kind to capture the action of Gunfighter Skies. Nathan Hammond punctuated his performance in a classic Chipmunk with the white smoke trail he also uses for skywriting.

Boise’s Mark Peterson performed a crisp and powerful aerobatic show in his P-51D Mustang “Hell-er-Bust.”

Mark Peterson’s P-51D “Hell-er-Bust” reflected blue skies above and earth below as it screamed through a precise and powerful aerobatic routine during Gunfighter Skies.

The Heritage Flight Museum’s F-51D “Val-Halla” joined up with an Air Force F-22 Raptor on Sunday for a heritage formation.

Mountain Home featured Air Force F-22 Raptor in formation with Heritage Flight Museum’s F-51D Mustang “Val-Halla” from Washington state.

From the Commemorative Air Force, a menacing team of seven replica Japanese warplanes executed the group’s Tora! Tora! Tora! scenario about the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Pyrotechnics and smoke from the aircraft added to the hectic sense of battle as the attackers rat-raced over the field.

The Commemorative Air Force’s recreation of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor is an orchestrated event made to look like a frenetic air attack, with replica Japanese warplanes passing as pyrotechnics and smoke fill the sky. At Mountain Home, an oncoming Zero fighter replica overlapped a “Kate” torpedo bomber lookalike.

The U.S. Air Force Parachute Team, Wings of Blue, jumped from a deHavilland UV-18B Twin Otter.

Air Combat Command’s F-22 demonstration team showed the maneuverability and capabilities of the Raptor fighter.

And the Air Force’s Thunderbirds performed with six red-white-and-blue F-16s in formation.

A Thunderbirds crowd favorite is the crossover flown by the team’s two solo pilots, seemingly too close for comfort.

Attendance for the free two-day event was estimated at 60,000.

Frederick Johnsen

Fred Johnsen is a product of the historical aviation scene in the Pacific Northwest that has fostered everything from museums to historical publishing. An author, historian, curator and photographer

