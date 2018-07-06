West Coast Cub Fly-In returns to KLPC

LOMPOC, California — The 34th annual West Coast Cub Fly-In takes off July 13-15, 2018, at Lompoc Airport (KLPC).

More than 100 World War II-era planes are expected to attend the event this year, according to organizers.

While the fly-in is free to visitors, pilots who fly in pay a $20 registration fee.

Visitors will have the opportunity to walk among the aircraft, interact with pilots, observe the flying events, and enjoy the various activities. T-shirts, souvenirs, food and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Pilots typically arrive on Thursday, as the event officially begins on Friday.

The fly-in kicks into high gear on Saturday, July 14, with pilot proficiency games, along with other fun activities, plus a tri-tip dinner and awards ceremony in the evening.

This year marks the 34th anniversary of the West Coast Cub Fly-In, which was started by Monty Findley and Bruce Fall, two Lompoc Piper Cub owners.

Both Bruce and Monty are gone now, but all the loyal volunteers who work each year to see that each fly-in is better than the year before will carry on in their honor, organizers promise.