Pictures of the day: ‘A day I won’t forget’

While she was in Missoula, Montana, for the recent Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Fly-In, Abbey Hutter, marketing coordinator at JSFirm.com, got the chance to take a float plane ride at Lindey’s Landing West Seaplane Base in Seeley Lake, Montana.

“Back Country Flying Experience was kind enough to take us for a ride in their 195 on floats,” she reports. “It’s a day I won’t forget.”

