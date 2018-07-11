Drone light show added to Oshkosh night air show

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — For the first time in North America, a drone light show will be part of an air show when EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018 presents up to 100 lighted drones in flight during night air shows on July 25 and 28.

The 66th annual Experimental Aircraft Association fly-in convention is July 23-29, 2018, at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The night air shows have become a favorite of the week-long event, featuring a new perspective on the precise flying skills displayed by aerobatic pilots, EAA officials say.

The EAA AirVenture demonstrations will mark the first time a lighted drone display is a scheduled part of a North American air show performance. Great Lakes Drone Company, based in Watervliet, Michigan, will be flying its drones and is one of just two U.S. companies authorized by the FAA for such displays.

“EAA and Great Lakes Drone Company worked closely with the FAA to make this pioneering and innovative event possible,” said Dave Chaimson, EAA’s vice president of marketing and business development. “What makes this event especially memorable are the intricate maneuvers that are capable by up to 100 synchronized drones, highlighting the possibilities of safe and responsible drone flying. People come to AirVenture to see aerial excitement not seen anywhere else, and these performances certainly continue that tradition.”

Great Lakes Drone Company has done numerous drones shows as stand-alone highlights at events, but this is the first as part of an air show performance. During AirVenture, the LED-equipped drones will perform a 10-minute “The History of Flight” show complete with musical accompaniment.

“When one thinks of THE place where flying innovation and excitement occur, Oshkosh instantly comes to mind,” said Matt Quinn, president of Great Lakes Drone Company. “That’s why we are so excited about this opportunity to be part of the famed night air shows and perform in front of the tens of thousands of aviation enthusiasts on the flightline – a real ‘first’ for the air show community.”

The EAA AirVenture Oshkosh night air shows begin at 8 p.m. on July 25 and July 28, and are included with AirVenture admission.