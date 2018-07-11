FAA warns against drone registration schemes

The FAA is warning drone owners — especially hobbyists — about people offering to “help” register their drones with the agency.

The FAA Drone Zone is all you need – and it costs only $5.

There are a number of entities that offer to help drone owners and operators file an application for a registration number. Some attempt to mimic the look of the FAA’s website with similar graphic design and even the FAA logo, or suggest they are somehow “approved” by the agency.

They aren’t — and you could be wasting your money, FAA officials say.

“The FAA neither regulates these entities nor will speculate on their legitimacy,” officials said in a prepared release. “However, we have recently received reports of vendors charging exorbitant fees up to $150 for this service. The actual FAA registration fee is $5. For that charge, hobbyists receive one identification number for all the drones they own. All others pay the registration fee for each drone they intend to operate.”

You should only register your unmanned aircraft at the FAA Drone Zone, officials say.

“It’s the only way to make sure your drone is legally registered and that you’ve gotten your money’s worth,” they add.