The Biggest Little Air Show at San Carlos

Model airplane demonstration shows seem to be gaining in popularity.

The Hiller Aviation Museum knows all about that as it put on its annual Biggest Little Air Show at San Carlos Airport (KSQL) in California on June 2, 2018, in conjunction with the museum’s 20th anniversary.

The show followed a familiar full-scale airshow script, complete with the singing of the national anthem and the U.S. flag flown in via model helicopter.

Alan Eustace, Google VP and parachutist, made an appearance via skydive, but from a much lower altitude than the 135,000′ that he currently holds the record for.

Local clubs were out in full force to exhibit a wide range of flying models, from simple foam models to sophisticated ones powered by scale jet engines.

Drones were also ubiquitous with drone racing demonstrations along with video-equipped drones filming the festivities.

Not to be left out of the fun, some full-scale aircraft were also on hand to perform.

A local Red Stars Formation Team made an appearance near the end of the day, making several fly-bys in various formations with a Navion, RV-7, and Lancair.

The show finale was an aerobatic performance by local airshow performer Rich Perkins in his Yak-54 “Russian Thunder.”

Rich, a retired USAF Lt. Colonel, is a former U-2 pilot who performs in a variety of aircraft and certainly knows how to wring the most from the Yak-54.

The Hiller Aviation Museum was founded by helicopter pioneer Stanley Hiller Jr. and marks its 20th year this month.