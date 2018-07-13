Loose magnet brings down T-51

The pilot reported that, while flying the experimental Titan T-51 Mustang in the traffic pattern at the airport in Lancaster, California, the engine experienced a total loss of power.

He quickly attempted an engine restart, but was unsuccessful and decided to land on a nearby road. The airplane landed hard and the right main landing gear collapsed. The airplane subsequently veered to the right and hit a sign.

Post-accident examination of the engine revealed that a loose magnet in the flywheel struck the attachment bracket for the primary and secondary ignition, which disrupted the timing of the ignition system and rendered it inoperative. The engine subsequently experienced a total loss of power.

Probable cause: A total loss of engine power due to the separation of a flywheel magnet, which impacted the attachment bracket for the primary and secondary ignition and disrupted the timing of the ignition system, rendering it inoperative.

NTSB Identification: WPR16LA149

This July 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.