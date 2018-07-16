General Aviation News

A visit to Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome

by Leave a Comment

By Ted Luebbers

My wife Joan and I attended an airshow at Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome July 7, 2018, while we camped out in our motorhome across the Hudson River in Saugerties, N.Y.

It just happened to be the aerodrome’s 60th anniversary and we bought the commemorative pin, asnd signed up for another year of membership.

The 1918 World War I German fighter DVa in flight at Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome. This plane is constructed primarily of wood and fabric.

Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome is located in Red Hook, N.Y., a short ride from the Saugerties/ Woodstock KOA campground located in the Catskills.

The airport itself is an undulating grass strip that can give you a head start on takeoff if you start at the top of the knoll and the wind is in the right direction.

We had a nice clear sunny day with light wind in the favorable direction and a moderate temperature.

The 1918 Jenny JN-4 lands at Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome as the 1918 German DVa gets ready to takeoff.

Some of the old planes that passed in review were a 1909 French Bleriot, 1910 French Hanriot, 1918 Curtis Jenny JN-4H, 1918 German Albatros DVa, as well as a replica of The Spirit of St Louis and many others.

The replica of the Spirit of St Louis built at the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome.

We were able to tour the many hangars around the aerodrome to see ongoing rebuilding projects and planes on static display. Old Rhinebeck prides itself on bringing its planes back to a condition that will enable them to fly again.

1910 French Hanriot with a 50 hp Franklin engine awaits start up.

We recommend that if you ever find yourselves close to Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome during the summer months drive over on a Saturday or Sunday to see a great airshow done with antique aircraft.

Beautiful 1931 WACO QCF-2 seen at Old Rhinebeck.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners