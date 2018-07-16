A visit to Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome

By Ted Luebbers

My wife Joan and I attended an airshow at Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome July 7, 2018, while we camped out in our motorhome across the Hudson River in Saugerties, N.Y.

It just happened to be the aerodrome’s 60th anniversary and we bought the commemorative pin, asnd signed up for another year of membership.

Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome is located in Red Hook, N.Y., a short ride from the Saugerties/ Woodstock KOA campground located in the Catskills.

The airport itself is an undulating grass strip that can give you a head start on takeoff if you start at the top of the knoll and the wind is in the right direction.

We had a nice clear sunny day with light wind in the favorable direction and a moderate temperature.

Some of the old planes that passed in review were a 1909 French Bleriot, 1910 French Hanriot, 1918 Curtis Jenny JN-4H, 1918 German Albatros DVa, as well as a replica of The Spirit of St Louis and many others.

We were able to tour the many hangars around the aerodrome to see ongoing rebuilding projects and planes on static display. Old Rhinebeck prides itself on bringing its planes back to a condition that will enable them to fly again.

We recommend that if you ever find yourselves close to Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome during the summer months drive over on a Saturday or Sunday to see a great airshow done with antique aircraft.