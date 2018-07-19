Alsim to produce sims in U.S.

Due to continued growth and demand in the North America, as well as Latin America, Alsim will begin producing many of its simulator products in the United States starting in mid-2019.

The French company’s new facility, to be based in the eastern U.S., will ensure quicker production and installation of its simulators with more American components, company officials noted.

In addition to hardware assembly, the staff at the location will provide technical services and help develop software. The facility will also maintain a spare parts stockpile, if needed.

It’s been a year of growth for Alsim in the region. It opened an office in Austin, Texas, in mid-2017. It began recruiting personnel to help promote the company’s flight training devices to both current and prospective customers and provide customer service.

Alsim has added multiple new clients in Canada and the U.S. over the past 12 months including Adventure Aviation, Cirrus Aviation, Journey Air, Kent State University, Select College, and Springbank Air Training College.

In addition, many of the company’s older clients have purchased additional devices like Montair Aviation that now own and operate three Alsim simulators.

Alsim also sold, in April 2018, its first simulator into Latin America, an AL250 to Escuela de Aviacion in Columbia.

During the same time period, the 24-year-old company has expanded its product range to include a type-specific Cessna 172 and the new Boeing 737/Airbus 320 hybrid, The Airliner, partnering with the U.S. company Aviation Performance Solutions (APS), headquartered in Arizona and leaders in Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT) to help produce class leading training capabilities. A large number of these two simulators will be produced at the U.S. facility.

Alsim is currently recruiting more sales representatives for its Austin, Texas, office, and more personnel for their new production facility, with operations starting in the late Spring/early Summer 2019.