ASA’s 2019 Test Prep products now available

ASA’s 2019 Test Prep and Test Guide books, Test Prep Bundles, and Prepware software are now available and shipping has begun.

ASA has been providing test preparation materials to the aviation industry for more than 75 years, company officials note. Materials are available for pilots, remote pilots and aviation mechanics.

The 2019 Test Prep and Test Guide books include five free online practice tests and the option for pilot applicants to receive their endorsement (test authorization). ASA officials noted that endorsements are only provided for eligible pilot exams, and are not issued for aviation maintenance tests. AMTs must get authorization from their school.

Test Preps for pilots include the Testing Supplement with the same FAA legends, figures, and full-color charts issued at the testing center to help you become familiar with all available information before you take your official test. FAA test figures for Test Guides are included in the book near the questions to which they apply.

2019 Prepware Software can be installed to laptop and desktop computers (PC and Mac compatible) and includes a 24-month subscription to Prepware Online.

Students can study for their exam using the installed program on a desktop or laptop computer, or log in to their Prepware Online account from any internet-connected computer, tablet or smartphone.

Prepware is available in multiple formats including software (DVD-ROM or Download, compatible with PCs and Macs), Prepware Online (compatible with any internet-connected device, including iPads), Test Prep and Test Guide Bundles (book + software), Prepware School (for instructors and institutions), as well as apps for Apple iOS and Android operating systems.

ASA also keeps up with changes in the FAA Knowledge Exams with a free email subscription service and updates, company officials added.