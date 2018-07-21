BlackFly electric ultralight unveiled

OPENER has unveiled the BlackFly, an ultralight all-electric fixed-wing vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft.

“BlackFly is a single-seat Personal Aerial Vehicle (PAV) designed and built for a new world of three-dimensional transportation,” company officials said in a prepared release.

“BlackFly is simple to master and requires no formal licensing in the USA or special skills to operate safely,” officials continued.

Though BlackFly has full amphibious capabilities, it is primarily designed to operate from small grassy areas and travel distances of up to 25 miles at a speed of 62 mph (USA restriction), officials add.

“OPENER is re-energizing the art of flight with a safe and affordable flying vehicle that can free its operators from the everyday restrictions of ground transportation,” said Marcus Leng, CEO. “We will offer competitive pricing in an endeavor to democratize three-dimensional personal transportation. Safety has been our primary driving goal in the development of this new technology. OPENER will be introducing this innovation in a controlled and responsible manner. Even though not required by FAA regulations, BlackFly operators will be required to successfully complete the FAA Private Pilot written examination and also complete company-mandated vehicle familiarization and operator training.”

The OPENER team has spent the last nine years in stealth mode, designing, developing, and testing new technologies, which evolved into the zero-emission BlackFly vehicles.

Eight propulsion systems, spread across two wings, provide for multiple-failure security, according to company officials.

“Years of continuous testing, combined with 1,000+ flights and 10,000+ miles flown, form the bedrock of OPENER’s development program,” officials add in the release.

The company’s long-term vision is to integrate the new vehicles into a rural-urban commuting network, officials explained. These networks would be powered by renewable energy sources requiring only a fraction of the transportation energy used currently, they add.

Opener vehicles will be on display at the 2018 EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, from July 23 to July 29, 2018. The public is invited to view the vehicles in the Innovation Building, booths IC-12A and 13A, and also experience three-dimensional flight by operating the vehicles in a virtual reality simulation, company officials said.