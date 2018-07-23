Crosswind landing bends airplane

The student pilot reported that during the landing roll in gusty right crosswind conditions the right wing lifted and the Aerostar Festival R40S drifted off the runway to the left.

The airplane hit terrain, which resulted in a collapsed nose gear and substantial damage to the right wing.

A review of recorded data from the automated weather observation station located on the airport in Frankfort, Michigan, revealed that, about seven minutes before the accident the wind was 050° true at 5 knots, visibility 10 statute miles, and sky clear. The airplane landed on runway 15.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during the landing roll in gusty crosswind conditions, which resulted in a runway excursion, a nose gear collapse, and impact with terrain.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA401

This July 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.