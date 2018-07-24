FlyQ EFB compatible with Stratus 3

FlyQ EFB users can include the new Stratus 3 in the long list of supported ADS-B receivers.

“Appareo [maker of the Stratus 3] is excited to have Seattle Avionics and their FlyQ app integrated with our newest portable ADS-B receiver,” said Appareo Aviation President Kris Garberg. “This new connection will allow FlyQ customers to get Stratus’s proven reliability of GPS, traffic and weather displayed on their favorite app.”

The new Stratus 3 builds on the rock-solid reputation of the Stratus line by adding features such as Auto Shut Off and Smart WiFi. Auto Shut Off powers off the unit when it detects it’s idle or at less than a 3D GPS lock. Smart WiFi allows an iPad or iPhone with a cellular connection to access the Internet and the Stratus at the same time.

The Stratus 3 is offered at an introductory price of $699. Appareo is also introducing a trade-in program to Stratus 2S customers who are interested in upgrading to Stratus 3.