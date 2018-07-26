Lancair gets smaller and larger

OSHKOSH, Wis. – Lancair debuted a prototype 2-seat their calling the Barracuda at AirVenture 2018. Conrad Huffstutler, Lancair‘s President, calls the Barracuda “an entry-level Lancair for the pilot who wants maximum performance with a minimum investment of build time and budget.”

The Barracuda includes a new one-piece wing and an ‘auto-retracting’ nose gear – from the 4-seat Mako – which adds 10-12 knots among many new features. The nose gear is operated by a fully automatic retraction/extension system that requires no action by the pilot. Huffstutler calls the Barracuda “a 2/2/2 proposition – two seat and 200 knot cruise for $200,000.”

The panel will be built around the Garmin G3X Touch and GTN-750. Outfit with a Lycoming O-390-X operating at 210-hp, fuel consumption at 200 knots should be 11-13 gph according to company officials. The $200,000 price tag is “for a complete kit, including airframe, engine, propeller and avionics.” Kits will be produced in subkits and “the first subkit will not deliver before the first quarter of 2019 and all kits will not be available before 3Q19.”

Larger Baggage Door For 4-Seaters

Loading an airplane can be a challenge. Especially when items to load are larger than the access doors. Lancair’s new XL Baggage Door increases the rear, left-side baggage door on 4-place non-pressurized models by 40%. Door area is increased from 375 sq. in. to over 530 sq. in. Further, the hinges are moved from the top to the leading edge of the door. That should help prevent smacking the door with a head when loading or unloading and improves safety in the event the door opens in flight.