New autopilot option for Grumman AA-5 owners

The STC Group LLC has received a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for the installation of the non-TSO’d Trio Pro Pilot digital autopilot into all models of Grumman (Tru Flight Holdings LLC) AA-5 aircraft.

“Cooperation from the FAA and support from industry organizations such as AOPA and EAA has accelerated STC approvals for new aircraft makes and models,” said STC Group LLC Founder and CEO Paul Odum.

Frustration with trying to install a traditional aftermarket autopilot in his 1975 Cessna 182P led to certifying Trio Avionics experimental autopilot for certified aircraft.

“Trio’s Pro Pilot autopilot has a proven record of reliability in the Experimental and warbird fleets. As such, it is an excellent off-the-shelf choice to retrofit into the legacy GA fleet based on its record of safety and reliability,” said Mr. Odum. The company’s STC covers all variants of the Cessna 172, 175, 180, 182, 185, PA-28, and now the Grumman (Tru Flight Holdings LLC) AA-5.

STCs for the Cessna 190, 195, several Cessna 210 models, and Piper PA-32 are in development and expect to be STC’d this Fall.