Electoair earns turbo-charged Lycoming engines, Continental engines approval

Electroair has earned installation approval from the FAA of its EIS-61000-5M Electronic Ignition Kit on aircraft powered by turbo-charged Lycoming engines. Engine series include the TIO-540, TIO-541, TIGO-540, and the non-turbo’d IO-580 and AEIO-580.

Beyond the addition of the Lycoming high performance engines, Electroair has also been granted installation approval for the Continental O-300, GO-300, E-165, E-185 and E-225 series of engines. These engines are found on classic and legacy aircraft, which are often overlooked by many aircraft system modification companies, company officials noted.

“This latest expansion to our six-cylinder STC rounds out our Approved Model List, making the Electroair electronic ignition system available to a tremendous number of different aircraft,” said Michael Kobylik, Electroair president. “Electroair electronic ignition systems are now FAA approved for well over 400 aircraft models.”