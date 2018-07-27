Student loses control on landing

The student pilot reported that while on his fourth landing in the tailwheel-equipped Aeronca 11AC, the airplane was “a little out of alignment” after touchdown and he “started to lose control.”

He advanced the throttle to attempt an aborted landing, but was unable to regain control of the airplane. It veered off the runway at the airport in Gig Harbor, Washington, to the left. He then decreased the throttle and the plane rolled back onto the runway.

A post-accident examination revealed that the right wing tip struck the ground, which caused substantial damage to the right wing rear spar.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during landing, and subsequent wing tip strike, which resulted in substantial damage to the rear spar.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA410

This July 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.