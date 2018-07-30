Airstrip’s uneven surface contributes to crash

The pilot reported that during the takeoff roll from a private, dirt airstrip near Alamosa, Colorado, the Alon A2 encountered a bump and became airborne prematurely.

He attempted to reduce the angle of attack, but the left wing aerodynamically stalled and the airplane hit terrain.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage, left wing, right wing and aileron, and right vertical stabilizer.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain aircraft control during takeoff on an uneven runway surface, which resulted in it becoming airborne prematurely, an aerodynamic stall, and impact with terrain.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA394

This July 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.