Flight Outfitters introduces Bush Pilot Jacket

Flight Outfitters has introduced the latest addition to its selection of pilot apparel: The Bush Pilot Jacket.

According to company officials, its water-resistant exterior blocks out wind and rain, and can stand up to almost any abuse. The Bush Pilot jacket features a quilted body lining and Sherpa accents to keep pilots warm.

Designed with the pilot in mind, Flight Outfitters Bush Pilot Jacket has a pleated bi-swing action back to make it easy to move your arms in the cockpit without restriction. Adjustable snap side tabs gives a pilot more room to breathe when seated.

The oversized cuffs are specifically designed to accommodate large pilot watches, and various pockets accent the jacket, both for handwarming along with stowing of sunglasses or displaying a ramp ID, company officials note.

Three inside chest pockets organize your cell phone and small accessories.

The Flight Outfitters Bush Pilot Jacket will be available this fall in men’s sizes small through 2XL. Price: $99.95.