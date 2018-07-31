Student hits wind sock

The solo student pilot reported that during takeoff the Cessna 172 veered off the runway at the airport in Kissimmee, Florida, and hit a wind sock.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the left wing.

The student pilot reported no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The student pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during takeoff.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA415

This July 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.