General Aviation News

Student hits wind sock

by Leave a Comment

The solo student pilot reported that during takeoff the Cessna 172 veered off the runway at the airport in Kissimmee, Florida, and hit a wind sock.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the left wing.

The student pilot reported no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The student pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during takeoff.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA415

This July 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

Learn from the misfortune of others

Sign up now to receive NTSB Accident Reports and GA news in your email inbox. Join 110,000+ fellow aviators.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners