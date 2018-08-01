Michelin introduces new tire for GA aircraft

Michelin North America has introduced a high-performance bias tire, the Michelin Pilot, a tire designed for propeller-driven aircraft to provide extra-long tire life, exceptional tread life, and all-weather protection, according to company officials.

The Michelin Pilot is designed to have extra-long tire life as a result of an improved carcass construction that delivers increased durability and improved resistance to foreign object damage, according to company officials.

The tire incorporates high-technology ozone-resistant compounds into the sidewall rubber. The natural contour-mold profile promotes casing equilibrium for improved footprint-pressure distribution in the contact patch, company officials said.

By improving overall tire life, pilots may achieve more takeoffs and landings while purchasing fewer tires, officials add.

Designed with additional belt plies that strengthen the crown area, the Michelin Pilot’s exclusive manufacturing process creates built-in balance for smooth taxiing and even tire wear, helping to provide true-track taxi, takeoffs and landings for propeller-driven aircraft, Michelin officials explain.

The Michelin Pilot tire, crafted with highly-durable rubber compounds, has up to 21% deeper skid depth. A natural contour carcass line reduces ply stresses and the tubeless-tire design reduces the combined tire-wheel weight and helps eliminate tire creep (the tendency of a tire to move around the wheel hub at touchdown), according to company officials.

This high-performance bias tire can also be used with a tube, delivering the same enhanced performance to pilots who use tube-type rims.

Long-term ozone and UV light protection incorporated into the tire provides all-weather protection. The two wide grooves in the tire tread evacuate water efficiently on wet runways, and promote resistance to hydroplaning for safer operations in wet-weather conditions, officials add.

The Michelin Pilot is currently available in two sizes for the United States, Canada and Europe: 15×6.00-6 6/160 and 5.00-5 6/160. Three additional sizes will be available later in 2018, with the sixth size targeted for 2019.