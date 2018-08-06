New plan upgrades avionics through a monthly subscription

BendixKing has introduced a new Avionics-as-a-Service plan that allows aircraft owners to upgrade their avionics via a monthly subscription instead of an outright purchase.

The company compares it to buying a cell phone plan that includes a phone.

The new subscription plan will be available for many BendixKing products, including AeroVueT, AeroVue Touch, xVue Touch, KSN 770 navigator, AeroWave satellite communications system and the MST 70B transponder with ADS-B Out.

Similar to a cellular plan that includes a new mobile phone, the subscription will include avionics equipment, installation at an authorized BendixKing dealer, equipment repairs, software updates, databases and navigation charts, as well as technical support, BendixKing officials say.

Instead of paying a flyaway cost of $20,000 or more to purchase and install a single flight display, Avionics-as-a-Service would allow the owner to pay a monthly fee of about $400 a month, according to company officials.

“Cost has always been a barrier to upgrading avionics; it can cost thousands of dollars considering the purchase of equipment, price of installation, and other significant expenses such as maintenance and repairs,” said Gregg Cohen, BendixKing president. “With the introduction of our Avionics-as-a-Service option, BendixKing is working to make the latest technologies affordable for all aircraft owners.”