Video: What contributes to wrong surface landings?

Wrong surface landings occur at an alarming rate of roughly one every other day, according to FAA officials. When pilots approach an airport for landing, there are opportunities for miscommunication and visual mistakes that can lead to the aircraft arriving on the wrong surface.
“Our data shows that 85% of wrong surface landings involve general aviation aircraft and 89% of those events occur during daytime hours in VFR conditions,” FAA officials say.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.