Pilot’s failure to see and avoid bends airplane

While flying over a lake near Reno, Nevada, the pilot developed a severe headache and decided to land on a remote dirt area on the northwest side of the lake to rest.

He overflew his intended landing site and did not see any obstructions to landing. However, he further reported that close to touch down he noticed fence posts perpendicular to his landing path and applied full power to climb over them, but was unsuccessful.

The Grumman American AA-5A hit the posts, which resulted in substantial damage to the wings.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to see and avoid fence posts during landing, which resulted in substantial damage to the wings.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA428

This August 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.