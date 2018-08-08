Icon launches fractional program

At EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018, ICON Aircraft launched a beta test for its new managed fractional program for the ICON A5.

Called ICON Fleet Access, the program offers 50% and 25% ownership shares of the amphibious light-sport aircraft.

The program also allows owners to use other shared A5 aircraft in various locations across the U.S. as if they were their own, company officials note.

The program provides all scheduled maintenance, storage, insurance, scheduling, dispatch, staging, pre-positioning, as well as A5 trailer access.

“Adventure flying in aircraft like the A5 is some of the coolest and most rewarding flying possible. There are millions of people who would love to experience this kind of flying in their own plane if ownership and access were made easier,“ said ICON Aircraft CEO and Founder Kirk Hawkins.

The beta version of ICON Fleet Access launches in Tampa, Miami, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco Bay Area in the fall of 2018.

Based on the success of the those locations, up to six additional expansion sites are planned through the end of 2019, company officials said. Locations under consideration include Texas, the Midwest, Southeast, Northeast, Pacific Northwest, and the Great Lakes. Additional locations will be identified by ICON in 2019 and beyond based on market demand.

ICON is offering 25% shares for $95,000 initially for those who sign up early. Post-beta prices are expected to start at $125,000 for a 25% share of an A5 with monthly management fees of $900 to cover maintenance, storage, scheduling, and insurance, plus a $75 hourly rate when the aircraft is flown.

The company is now accepting refundable $1,000 deposits to identify interest and determine expansion locations.