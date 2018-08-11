Filming begins on WASP documentary

The Commemorative Air Force and Hemlock Films have begun filming for the new film “CAF Rise Above: WASP.”

This new film about the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) is part of the larger Rise Above education initiative created by the Commemorative Air Force museum.

CAF Rise Above: WASP will detail the story of the first women to fly for the United States Armed Forces, the WASP, during World War II.

Using never before seen WASP interviews, state of the art graphics, epic aerial sequences and historic reenactments, CAF Rise Above: WASP will introduce these historic women’s stories to the world like never before, according to the filmmaker.

Exhibition of the film will take place throughout the country in dome theaters.

Officials with Hemlock Films note they have traveled the country to conduct interviews with several WASP.

“We are grateful to each of these amazing women from history for opening their home to us for the day, and I can’t wait to share their inspiring story with kids everywhere,” said director Kara White.

Filming continues this month at Avenger Field in Sweetwater, Texas, the original WASP World War II training base.

CAF Rise Above: WASP is schedule for completion and release in 2019.

About the WASP

The Women Airforce Service Pilots, or WASP, were the first female pilots to fly American military aircraft. Because society held the view that women did not belong in a cockpit, these women had to overcome many challenges before ultimately proving themselves as more than equal to the task of flying complex, modern, aircraft.

Even though they faced a military unwilling to include them, the perseverance and dedication the WASP possessed allowed them to serve their country in a time of great need, blazing a path for generations of women who would follow them into aircraft cockpits and male-dominated careers everywhere.

Though there would only be 1,074 women who could call themselves WASP, their story provides an inspirational lesson about the power of self-confidence and determination, according to the filmmakers.