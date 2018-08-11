Visiting the Gee Bees at Fantasy of Flight

By TED LUEBBERS

I thought my wife Joan would enjoy taking me to visit Kermit Weeks’ Fantasy of Flight Aircraft Collection in Polk City, Florida, as a Father’s Day treat.

I consider myself lucky that she seems almost as eager to visit airplane museums as I do — well, maybe a little bit less. But we are both members of the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534 in Leesburg, Florida, and that shows she has an above average interest in aviation than most wives.

This was not my first visit to Fantasy of Flight, but I had not been there for about six years and I was curious as to what changes were being made. I was aware that it had closed about four years ago as Mr. Weeks decided to make some major changes. It has been reopened on a limited schedule with a smaller number of aircraft on display in what used to be the maintenance hangar.

I was told that as times goes on this venue will be bigger and better than ever with more emphasis on entertainment for everyone, as well as full display of his more than 200 vintage aircraft.

The new Fantasy of Flight will have several new hangars and a seaplane base on the lake front to resemble an old Pan Am Clipper base. These new structures and layout are being designed by the same person who designed Universal Studios in Orlando. This should be quite something to experience when it is finished in three to four years.

If you decide to make a visit to Fantasy of Flight be sure to go on its website and check the schedule to see when it is open.

If you are airplane buffs like we are, there is enough there to keep you occupied for hours. Enjoy!