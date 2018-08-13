Picture of the Day: Hey Dad, I am ready to fly!

Eddie Vasquez submitted the following photo and note: “I had taken my 12-year-old daughter to a local airport. I was able to stop in at a nearby pilot school and the instructor in the class was kind enough to let my daughter fly the aviation simulator! After that experience my daughter was hooked! I am currently enrolling to obtain my private pilots license and guess what? My daughter wants to become a pilot too!”





