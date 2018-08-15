Amphibious Privateer makes first flight

Good things come to those who wait…so goes the saying. If true, then John Meekins has many good things coming his way.
More than 10 years in the making, Meekins’ amphibious Privateer made its first flight from Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville, Florida, on Aug. 6, 2018.
“It was a highlight of my life,” said Meekins after watching his creation take flight.
At the controls was test pilot Harvey Cleveland. A cockpit video of the first flight shows the Privateer was being flown hands off a few moments after takeoff.
Hiccups in some of the instrumentation kept Cleveland from exploring more of the Privateer’s flight envelope. Cleveland did note, “access to the Walters 601 is easy from either the floats or the wing and I was relieved that it handled very normal without being overly twitchy on pitch or high on oil temp.”
Instrumentation corrections will be one of the first items tackled following the first flight, followed by a slew of additional testing. Stay tuned.
