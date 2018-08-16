5,700 Rusty Pilots and counting…

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) reports that more than 5,700 rusty pilots have regained currency through its Rusty Pilot seminars.

Since its inception in 2014, the Rusty Pilots program has held 704 seminars attended by 23,206 pilots, many of whom were not technically “rusty,” but found the refresher training helpful, program specialist Donnie Mackay noted.

Rusty Pilots participants attend seminars held in their local areas to get up to speed on changes that have occurred in the aviation world since they last flew. Then they fly with a local certificated flight instructor until they have accomplished a flight review and are good to act as pilot in command again — no checkride involved, AOPA officials note.

Rusty Pilots seminars are free to AOPA members and are offered nationwide with new dates and locations added regularly, association officials note. Click here for a map and schedule of upcoming seminars.