AOPA Insurance Agency now offers quotes on home and auto insurance

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) Insurance Agency has launched SnapQuote, a platform that provides access to a full line of home and automobile insurance products.

AOPA members have 24/7 access to SnapQuote, an online quoting portal that is supported by a team of licensed agents “who will work to customize coverage no matter how complex their auto and home insurance needs may be,” officials said in a prepared release.

The online platform allows members to research their options, obtain quotes, and purchase auto and homeowners insurance all in one place.

“Finding the right coverage with the right carrier can be time consuming and intimidating. We are excited to offer a single place where our members can explore all insurance options to protect the people and things that matter most,” said AOPA Insurance Agency Vice President Teri Miller.

SnapQuote’s agents will comparison shop to find the coverage members need at the price they want. To learn more, go to MyLifeProtected.com or call 877-230-0263.