Get ADS-B installed in three days

VAN NUYS, California — With the 2020 ADS-B mandatory equipment date fast approaching, many aircraft owners are having a hard time finding a shop that has time to install the required avionics, while others can’t deal with their aircraft being down for the required installation.

In response to that, SoCal Jets, an aircraft maintenance, avionics, and repair station, promises ADS-B Out installations in three days.

“This new solution will significantly cut down lead-time and guarantee parts availability,” company officials say.

“We solve the long lead-time problem with an extensive review of all aircraft records and installations in advance, to ensure the system is FAA approved and ready with minimum downtime,” explained Robert Roig, president and founder of SoCal Jets.

The company’s solution uses the advancement in the technology of the Universal Avionics (UA) SBAS-FMS units in combination with transponder upgrades “to quickly and easily return your aircraft to service, company officials said.

The UA SBAS-FMSs are embedded with the capability of WAAS/LPV. Combined with the UA UniLink UL-800/801 Communications Management Unit (CMU), owners can take full advantage of the benefits of FANS 1/A+ and CPDLC DCL. This makes it easier and simpler to upgrade aircraft for future mandates and technological requirements that will be required down the road, according to company officials.

“UA is pleased to support SoCal Jets’ program, helping to support a quick turn solution to meet the pending ADS-B Out mandate,” said Robert Randall, UA Sr. Sales Manager U.S. “The solution also provides the next stop for CPDLC DCL on the pathway to NextGen.”

Additionally, SoCal Jets is offering a $5,000 credit off your next WAAS/LPV, FANS 1/A+ and CPDLC DCL upgrades after 2020.