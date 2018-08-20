Loose B-nut results in fuel starvation

The pilot reported that after takeoff, and about 150′ above the runway in Brunswick, Georgia, the Cirrus SR20’s engine had a total loss of power.
He further reported that a clear liquid sprayed from the upper cowling onto the windscreen.
He aborted the takeoff, landed on the runway remaining, but was unable to stop prior to the end of the runway.
The airplane skidded off the runway and hit the airport perimeter fence, which resulted in substantial damage to both wings.
During a post-accident examination, the cowling was removed, the electric fuel pump was actuated, and fuel was observed leaking from the fuel input line fitting at the fuel flow divider.
After further examination, it was revealed that the torque strip had been disturbed and the fuel line B-nut was found to be loose. After the B-nut was tightened, no fuel leaks were observed.
A review of the airplane’s engine maintenance log revealed that no recent maintenance had been performed involving the fuel pump, fuel flow divider, or associated fuel lines.
Probable cause: The total loss of engine power during takeoff due to a loose B-nut on the fuel flow divider input fuel line fitting, which resulted in a fuel leak and fuel starvation.
NTSB Identification: GAA16CA497
This August 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
