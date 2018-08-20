Picture of the Day: Why we fly

Edward Shipman submitted the following photo and note: “Early morning sun reveals a remote island grass strip. As the sun rises and the gentle lake Michigan breeze begins to blow, the fog reveals a beautiful calm morning for this special place and our C-182.”





