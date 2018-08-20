General Aviation News

Solar electric prototype makes first flight

by Leave a Comment

Bye Aerospace’s solar electric “StratoAirNet” prototype recently completed its first flight at Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Colorado.

The piloted prototype is the solar electric technology demonstrator for the company’s “StratoAirNet” and “Solesa” families of medium-altitude aircraft systems.

Bye Aerospace’s StratoAirNet unmanned aerial vehicle.

The aircraft systems are intended to provide support for long-endurance commercial and government security requirements, including patrol, observation, utility, mapping, agriculture, search and rescue and surveillance missions.

The Solesa aircraft system will be piloted, performing similar patrol and survey missions for shorter flight durations. It also provides an R&D test platform for new customer payloads, company officials explained.

StratoAirNet is intended to be a longer-endurance unmanned aerial system.

Bye Aerospace is collaborating with SolAero, integrating its high-efficiency solar cell technologies on the advanced graphite composite wing.

The wing of Bye Aerospace’s StratoAirNet.

Bye Aerospace completed the first flight of its “Sun Flyer 2” aircraft in April. The Sun Flyer family of aircraft aims to be the first FAA-certified, U.S.-sponsored, all-electric airplanes to serve the flight training and general aviation markets. The company is collaborating with Siemens on the electric propulsion system for Sun Flyer 2.

The Sun Flyer.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners