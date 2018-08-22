USB charger and cooling system for Cessna aircraft introduced

MONTREAL – Stratos Aviation Association‘s Stratos Aerospace Lab has launched its first product, the Ventus, a USB charging device and cooling system for Cessna aircraft that operates on clean energy — air.

Ventus, the brain child of Shoushi Bakarian, requires no installation or modification to the aircraft. Aircraft owners can simply replace the current venting tube with the Ventus, a 5V USB charger and cooling system, according to lab officials.

Air that gushes through the ventilation system is canalized through a venting tube containing a micro generator producing the 5V, 2.0 amps energy required to charge many of today’s gadgets, including GPS, navigation aids, cell phones and tablets.

As the air passes further in the tube, a venturi was installed to modify the atmospheric pressure within the “chamber” going from a zone of high pressure to a zone of low pressure, lowering the air temperature by 3-5° celcius.

Ventus, build from a polycarbonate polymer, replaces the current venting tube in most Cessna aircraft while being smaller (6” total) and lighter that the original part, lab officials said.

Shoushi Bakarian is a Syrian-Armenian refugee who have been living in Canada since 2016. Born and raised in Aleppo, her life changed forever when the conflict reached her home town. Regardless of the conflict, she continued her studies and finished grades 11 and 12 in a city that had no running water or electricity. For Shoushi, excelling in her studies was her own way to survive and forget the harsh living conditions.

Upon her arrival to Canada, she enrolled in Aerospace Engineering at Concordia University where she fell in love with aviation and renewable energy propulsion systems.

On Aug. 22, 2018, at noon, everything came together for the Stratos Aerospace Lab and Shoushi Bakarian with the official launch of Ventus going on pre-sale exclusively on Indiegogo.

The non-profit Stratos Aviation Association is committed to empowering today’s youth through Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education and pilot training, and promoting careers in aerospace to the next generation of aviation professionals. Stratos Aviation started its outreach programs in March 2017 and since then, more than 6,000 people have been influenced and exposed to different facets of STEM in aviation and aerospace.

Profits from products developed at the Stratos Aerospace Lab are distributed as education grants to students pursuing STEM related studies in aerospace in Canada and the United States.