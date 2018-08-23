Fly a P-40 Warhawk

Kissimmee, Florida-based T-6 flight school, Warbird Adventures, has added a fully dual controlled, dual cockpit Curtiss TP-40N Warhawk, “American Dream,” to its Warbird fleet. The aircraft, based at the Kissimmee Gateway Airport (KISM), will be used in transition training to fighters, and will tour as a fully aerobatic airshow act. It also will be available to fly for rated pilots and aspiring pilots alike.

“If your dream has always been to fly an iconic World War II fighter, here’s your opportunity to check that box,” company officials said in a prepared release.

In addition to formal checkout training, introductory flights are available.

There are only five TP-40s known in existence today, and “American Dream” is the only TP-40 in the world offering dual instruction on a commercial basis to the general public, officials note.

The addition of the classic fighter to the Warbird Adventures’ stable was unveiled at its Kissimmee facility on Aug 22, 2018, to an unsuspecting crowd.

“We’re confident the addition of a dual-controlled P-40 will benefit the Warbird industry tremendously to increase safety in an otherwise mostly single-seat environment,” said Warbird Adventures owner Thom Richard. “I’ve toured various fighters on the airshow circuit for years and I can’t tell you how many people have come up to me and told me the P-40 is their absolute favorite aircraft and they would do anything to fly one. Well, we’ve decided to do something to fulfill that dream!”

Warbird Adventures is known for its T-6 training it has offered for more than 20 years. It also houses the Kissimmee Air Museum, which consists of a constantly changing collection of various aircraft and other aviation-related exhibits. The facility is open to the public 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.