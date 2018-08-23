General Aviation News

MGL launches Blaze line of single aviation instruments

by Leave a Comment

Just introduced is the MGL Avionics Blaze range of 3-1/8″ Color Singles.

The Stratomaster Blaze range consists of 15 color display aviation instruments.

Using a high-resolution IPS backlit color graphics display, these instruments provide excellent daylight readability, even in direct sunlight, according to company officials.

Each instrument includes a rotary control, plus two independent keys for menu navigation and to access specific instrument features.

Blaze AHRS

The Blaze range has a supply voltage range of 8 to 30 VDC with built in reverse and over voltage protection.

All Blaze instruments that have engine monitoring functions have the ability to interface to an MGL Avionics RDAC unit via CAN bus.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners