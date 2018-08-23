MGL launches Blaze line of single aviation instruments

Just introduced is the MGL Avionics Blaze range of 3-1/8″ Color Singles.
The Stratomaster Blaze range consists of 15 color display aviation instruments.
Using a high-resolution IPS backlit color graphics display, these instruments provide excellent daylight readability, even in direct sunlight, according to company officials.
Each instrument includes a rotary control, plus two independent keys for menu navigation and to access specific instrument features.
The Blaze range has a supply voltage range of 8 to 30 VDC with built in reverse and over voltage protection.
All Blaze instruments that have engine monitoring functions have the ability to interface to an MGL Avionics RDAC unit via CAN bus.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.