Kid’s Air Faire ignites the aviation spark

For several years now, the Hiller Aviation Museum in San Carlos, California, has been conducting the Kid’s Air Faire. Timed in conjunction with its aviation summer camp programs, it is a great way to ignite the aviation spark in the next generation of young people.

Several operational aircraft showed up for the festivities at San Carlos Airport (KSOL).

The San Carlos Flight Center, a local FBO, brought two of its Cessna 172 Skyhawks, along with a team to educate folks about airplanes and flight instruction.

Homebuilts were represented by a very colorful Marquardt MA-5 Charger on display.

By far, the most popular aircraft of the day was a US Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin that landed and taxied in to the crowd’s delight.

The museum also has a static display Cessna Cardinal that became a blank canvas for hand painting by attendees, young and old. This has been very popular with the kids and, luckily, no paint was carried over to neighboring aircraft.

One interesting exhibit was an Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Penguin airplane that kids could help assemble, learning about aircraft components and control systems along the way. The design dates back to 1932 when it was known as the Aero-Cycle “practice plane.”

There was also food trucks, the requisite bounce house, and several first responder agencies that came in to greet the little ones and hand out tons of stickers.

This was a successful event that will hopefully inspire a future generation of pilots and aviation professionals.

More Photos from Hiller Aviation Museum Kids Air Faire